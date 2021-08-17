California man arrested nearly 2 decades after woman's murder due to advances in DNA technology

Police in California announced that they arrested a man on a murder charge nearly two decades after the remains of a 30-year-old woman were found in a shallow grave, crediting advancements in DNA technology with the break in the cold case.

When investigators found a woman's remains in May 2003 at a park in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., all they could determine is that she was an adult female between the ages of 30 and 40 with Native American ancestry from the southern region of Mexico.

But recently, thanks to advancements in DNA technology, investigators with the Mono County District Attorney’s Office were able to identify the woman as Isabel Sanchez Bernal, a 30-year-old woman from Puebla, Mexico.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Mammoth Lakes resident Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia on one count of murder last week in Bernal's death.

Investigators did not immediately release how the identification of Bernal's remains led them to Hernandez-Antonia.

He was booked into the Mono County jail on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bail.