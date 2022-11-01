Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California man arrested after hiding in woman's closet with knife and duct tape

The suspect got into a 'brief struggle' with police after they found him hiding in a woman's closet

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
California crime policies under fire amid surge in smash-and-grab robberies Video

California crime policies under fire amid surge in smash-and-grab robberies

Los Angeles Police Department's Deon Joseph and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley point the finger at politicians and district attorneys for creating an environment that promotes crime.

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after Bay Area police officers found him hiding in a woman's closet with a weapon.

Benicia Police Department officers responded to a 2:45 a.m. call from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her until officers arrived.

"When officers arrived, they found the suspect hiding inside a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape," the Benicia Police Department wrote on Facebook. 

Authorities posted a picture of evidence collected from the scene. It shows the duct tape roll, a folding knife and a glove.

CALIFORNIA SAW INCREASE IN KILLINGS, VIOLENT CRIME IN 2021, ACCORDING TO RELEASED REPORT

Benicia Police Department posted a folding knife, a roll of duct tape and a glove recovered from the crime scene.

Benicia Police Department posted a folding knife, a roll of duct tape and a glove recovered from the crime scene. (Benicia Police Department)

The suspect, Timothy Allen Allison, was arrested after a "brief struggle" with authorities. The 41-year-old was booked into Solano County jail.

Allison was charged with first-degree felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT IN STOLEN WORK TRUCK LEADS POLICE ON SPARK-FILLED INTERSTATE CHASE

A woman called the Benicia Police Department at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning when she heard strange noises in her closet.

A woman called the Benicia Police Department at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning when she heard strange noises in her closet. (Google Maps)

Officials say that the victim was physically unharmed but "traumatized" by the intruder.

"We are providing as much support as possible after this traumatizing incident," the Facebook post added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Allen Allison, 41, was booked in Solano County's jail after being arrested for breaking and entering.

Timothy Allen Allison, 41, was booked in Solano County's jail after being arrested for breaking and entering. (Google Maps)

Benicia is a small waterside city in the San Francisco Bay Area with roughly 27,000 inhabitants.