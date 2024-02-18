Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California K-9 finds pounds of meth hidden in dog treat boxes during traffic stop: police

The K-9 found ten pounds of meth hidden in dog treat boxes

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A California K-9 uncovered pounds of methamphetamine in an unlikely place: boxes of dog treats.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post about the incident on Feb. 15. The traffic stop occurred Tuesday, when a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driving through Petaluma.

The vehicle was driven by suspect Angelina Gutierrez, 41, who was charged with felony transportation of a controlled substance.

"During the traffic stop, the deputy learned the driver had a misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Mendocino County and was told there was a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office explained in a press release.

K-9 smiling next to pile of meth bags

The California K-9 found ten pounds of meth hidden in dog treat boxes. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say that the deputy and his K-9 then "conducted a sniff" of the vehicle, suspecting narcotics.

"[The K-9 was] alerted to dog treat boxes inside of the vehicle," the sheriff's office described. "The deputy then searched the vehicle and found the dog treat boxes contained packages of methamphetamine."

"The deputy also located additional packages of methamphetamine inside of a cat litter box."

Exterior of Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office charged the suspect with felony transportation of a controlled substance. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

In total, the deputy and his K-9 found ten pounds of meth, distributed in ten bags.

The police dog's efforts were commended by residents in the Facebook post's comment section.

"Good boy! It’s probably best that the K-9 officer doesn’t know what became of all his great work!" one local wrote.

"Of all places they hid it in dog treat boxes. Awesome work everyone!" another commented.

Sonoma County Jail exteriors

Gutierrez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, but was soon released. (Google Maps)

Gutierrez was transported to the Sonoma County Jail, where she was given zero-dollar bail and released.

