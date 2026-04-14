California homeowner confronts intruder with shovel after man allegedly breaks in asking for daughter

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A man in California was caught on Ring camera trying to break into someone's home demanding to know where their daughter was, only to be confronted by the homeowner, according to police.

Jason Nichols, 30, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and making criminal threats after police said he tried to break into the Fairfield residence and identified himself as a fictional wizard.

Nichols appeared in court on Monday, where he appeared to take issue with some of the charges, shaking his head as the judge read the complaint, according to KTVU. He did not enter a plea.

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While Nichols appeared calm when he approached the home, things took a turn after he refused to leave.

At the time, the homeowner's pregnant wife and 5-year-old child hid in the garage.

"I just want to make sure everything is OK. There seems to be something going on," Nichols said, according to KTVU.

"What do you mean?" the homeowner responded, while asking Nichols to leave.

Nichols seemingly appeared to become agitated after talking with the homeowner on the Ring camera, shouting, "Where’s your daughter? Who’s in there with you? Open this f------ door or I’m breaking it down."

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"I’m giving you a chance — get the f--- out of my house," the homeowner said.

"My name is Harry Dresden, mother f---!" Nichols said. "This is my neighborhood."

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Dresden is a fictional wizard from a TV series.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Fairfield police said a witness came forward regarding a separate incident involving Nichols and her child, but didn't provide more details.

Nichols was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and making criminal threats, KTVU reported. An additional charge of annoying or molesting a child was added on Monday, the Fairfield Police Department said.

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At one point, Nichols removed a hanging decoration from the entryway and continued shouting, threatening to "f------ kill" the homeowner if he didn't open the door.

Nichols got into the house by breaking a gate and entering through a sliding glass door, according to police. The homeowner returned as Nichols gained entry into the house and confronted Nichols with a shovel. Fairfield police said the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries.

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Police arrested Nichols and took him to a local hospital for treatment, and he was later booked at the Solano County Jail.

Authorities said Nichols lives behind the family's home but they did not say if he was targeting any child related to the family, KTVU reported. His bail was set at $250,000.

He is due back in court on April 23, jail records show.