California hiker found dead after falling off Oregon cliff, swept into ocean: police

Oregon State Police say the man was found dead on Sunday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Oregon say that a 25-year-old man from California was found dead on Sunday after falling off a cliff.

The Oregon State Police said in a statement on Monday that Henry Minh Hoang was hiking past a safety fence on Saturday at Cape Kiwanda State Natural when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the water's edge. 

His body was found on the shoreline at the bottom of a nearby cliff on Monday at 4:30 p.m., police said.

"The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves. Witnesses lost sight of the victim and the rescue operation later transitioned into a likely recovery operation," the Oregon State Police said.

FILE- View of the safety fence along the summit of Cape Kiwanda, with views of the ocean and Haystack Rock in the distance.

FILE- View of the safety fence along the summit of Cape Kiwanda, with views of the ocean and Haystack Rock in the distance. (Oregon State Parks)

Officials say that Hoang went past the fence to an area known to locals as "the punch bowl."

Hoang was from West Covina, located around 20 miles from Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.