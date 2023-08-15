California football coach, substitute teacher arrested for sex offenses: police

A Southern California substitute teacher was booked for three sex offenses involving at least one minor, police say.

Carson resident David Vernon Prince, Jr., 28, was charged with contact with minor for sexual offense, distribution or showing pornography to a minor and possession of child pornography.

Police say that Prince worked as substitute teacher and assistant football coach in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas. They did not disclose which specific schools he worked at.

"Investigators identified one minor victim within the City of Los Angeles," Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "It is believed that there are additional victims."

CALIFORNIA MAN, 32, IDENTIFIED AS BODY FOUND INSIDE BARREL AT MALIBU BEACH

Prince allegedly targeted female minors. Authorities released a photo of Prince hoping that other potential victims come forward.

"Juvenile Division detectives are overseeing the investigation and releasing the suspects booking photo because they believe the suspect is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults," police said.

SAN FRANCISCO HAS THE WORST PANDEMIC RECOVERY IN THE NATION AS CITY IS MIRED IN CRIME, HOMELESSNESS: STUDY

Prince was booked into jail and later released on $45,000 bail.

Anyone with information relevant to the suspect is asked to call juvenile detectives at 562-624-4027, or the general LAPD number at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Fox News Digital reached out to Los Angeles Police Department for more information, but no new details are known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Unified School District told Fox News Digital it had no record of him teaching in their schools. The Long Beach Unified School District did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether Prince was employed by them.