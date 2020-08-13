California firefighters save American flag from fast-spreading Lake Fire 

California firefighters saved an American flag overnight Wednesday as they battled the fast-moving, “extremely aggressive” Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, video shows.

A lone flag can be seen on the video billowing above a dark flagpole as clouds of smoke fill the air and brush burns across the dry landscape. Two firefighters pull the flag down with flames burning just a few feet away.

The video was posted to the Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 Twitter account and it shows the effect of a fire that could be seen miles away.

Still burning, the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and rapidly grew to engulf thousands of acres in the Angeles National Forest. It remains uncontained.

“Even as we battle fast-spreading flames & dangerous conditions, our members continue to serve with #respect and #honor,” the tweet reads.

The fire grew to at least 10,500 acres, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, feeding off of dry chaparral, brush and timber. More than 500 firefighters have responded, and authorities deployed multiple aircraft and bulldozers to help.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road, households along West Trail Mountain View Road in Lake Hughes, and everyone south of Highway 138 down to Old Ridge Route. At least three structures have been destroyed.

Authorities also shut down Lake Hughes Road between Castaic and Pine Canyon, and a number of other streets also were closed.

An evacuation shelter was set up at Highland High School Palmdale, at 39055 25th St., in West Palmdale. Shelter for large animals is available at the Antelope Valley and Castaic fairgrounds.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue into early next week, according to forecasts.

The fire initially expanded so quickly that flames crawled up steep slopes that haven’t burned in decades, but light winds and rain Thursday morning helped firefighters slow the spread, Los Angeles-based ABC 7 reported.

Authorities still expect it to continue spreading and said it could threaten surrounding communities, including Lake Hughes, Leona Valley, Lake Elizabeth, Pine Canyon, Quail Lake, Three Points and others.