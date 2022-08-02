California deputies uncover over 40 pounds of cocaine while investigating suspected drug dealer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputies in Southern California discovered 19 bricks of cocaine that weighed nearly 42 pounds while arresting a suspected small-time drug dealer, authorities said Monday.

Deputies in the city of Grand Terrace responded Friday to reports of drug dealing and detained a man with active warrants, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Monday. Deputies said the man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

While searching the suspect’s car, deputies uncovered a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition and a "Slim Jim" tool used to break into and steal cars, the department said.

Investigators found keys to a second vehicle parked nearby and found about 19 bricks of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and multiple scales indicative of narcotics sales, according to the statement.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately $700,000, officials said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

The suspect could face charges including possession of narcotics for sale. He was being held at the Central Detention Center in lieu of $2,050,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.