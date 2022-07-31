Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drug and Substance Abuse
Published

Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl

Fentanyl is already 50 times more potent than heroin

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Former DEA special ops director on America's fentanyl 'national security threat' Video

Former DEA special ops director on America's fentanyl 'national security threat'

Former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz claims China is purchasing land in the United States with drug proceeds from all across America on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. 

Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. 

The DEA seized 32,000 fake pills made to look like legitimate prescription pills on July 8th and 9th in Omaha, Nebraska.

The DEA seized 32,000 fake pills made to look like legitimate prescription pills on July 8th and 9th in Omaha, Nebraska. (DEA)

In December, the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education warned that "nitazenes" were gaining traction across the United States and Canada. 

Dr. Kimberly Lane, a chemistry professor at Radford University, told WFXR-TV that protonitazene binds tighter to receptors in the brain, making it more potent. She said the drug has started to become a concern in just the last few months. 

AMERICA'S FENTANYL CRISIS INCREASINGLY INVOLVES CORONERS, MEDICAL EXAMINERS AND MORE

"Because it’s a fairly new drug, they’re still looking at how it binds and what that might look like," Lane said. 

Narcan is a lifesaving drug used to help people experiencing overdoses. A single nasal spray is usually sufficient to help someone experiencing an overdose caused by fentanyl. However, someone may need two to three times that in order to treat a protonitazene overdose. 

This photo shows the largest seizure of fentanyl pills in California history.

This photo shows the largest seizure of fentanyl pills in California history. (Drug Enforcement Administration)

Fox News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more details on the encounter and will update this story accordingly. 

Fentanyl overdoses, meanwhile, have proliferated nationwide in recent years as the illicit drug has made its way into counterfeit pills – almost always unbeknownst to users. 

Last year, U.S. overdose deaths soared to a record of 107,000 driven overwhelmingly by fentanyl and other illegal opioids. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Opioid prescriptions have fallen about 40% in the last decade amid restrictions by hospitals, insurers and state officials. But deaths tied to the medications remain at 13,000 to 14,000 per year. And studies suggest people who become addicted to opioids continue to start with prescription opioids, before switching to cheaper heroin and illegally-made fentanyl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  