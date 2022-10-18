Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California county says 5,000 election ballots mailed by accident

California officials say that voters cannot cast more than one ballot

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Officials in one California county said that a system error is to blame for roughly 5,000 duplicate ballots being mailed to residents throughout the area.

The computer error was identified in Riverside County over the weekend, and according to FOX 11, around 5,000 duplicate ballots were sent to residents of several towns.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer said that the duplicate ballots were mailed out due to a computer system error that was corrected.

"It is important to note that none of the duplicate ballots will result in a voter being able to cast more than one ballot," Spencer said. "I take election integrity seriously and apologize for the inconvenience."

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Officials are asking residents who received duplicate ballots to destroy the additional ballot.

The ballots both contain the same barcode and won't result in a duplicate votes being cast if both are used, according to officials.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.