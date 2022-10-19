Expand / Collapse search
California captain indicted on new charge in dive boat fire that killed 34 people

34 people below deck died when the Conception went up in flames off the coast of Santa Barbara, California

The captain of a dive boat that went up in flames three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, leaving 34 people on board dead, was indicted this week on one count of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer. 

Captain Jerry Boylan, 68, was allegedly the first crew member to abandon ship when a fire was ignited on Conception on Sept. 2, 2019. 

He allegedly failed to "perform any lifesaving or firefighting activities whatsoever at the time of the fire, even though he was uninjured," and did not use the boat's public address system to warn others on board of the fire, according to the indictment. 

Boylan is also accused of failing to have a night watch and failing to conduct necessary fire drills.

In this handout provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the 75-foot Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, burns after catching fire early Sept. 2, 2019 anchored off Santa Cruz Island, California.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tries to put out a fire on the 75-foot Conception.

Five crew members, including Boyland, were asleep in the upper deck when the fire broke out. The crew members escaped, while 33 passengers and another crew member who were below deck died from smoke inhalation. 

"This tragedy was totally preventable and due to his negligence and inaction 34 lives were lost and our lives changed forever," families of the victims said in a statement.

The cause of the fire has never been determined, but investigators did find that it started near the back of the main deck, where people had plugged in phones and other items with combustible lithium-ion batteries. 

Members of the FBI's Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team prepare to recover the final body from the dive boat Conception on Sept. 5, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California.

Members of the FBI's Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team prepare to recover the final body from the dive boat Conception on Sept. 5, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California. (George Rose/Getty Images)

The new indictment on Tuesday comes after a federal judge threw out previous charges against Boylan because they did not allege gross negligence. 

Boyland faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

