Homicide
Published

California authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man in the throat

A motive for the slaying has not been determined.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Diego-area authorities are asking the public for help in finding the suspect who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man in the throat last month. 

Patrick Heard was found by El Cajon police officers just after 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 in front of an apartment complex, San Diego County Crime Stoppers said Friday.

He was not responsive and had a knife-inflicted wound to the throat, police said. 

Patrick Heard died last month after being found stabbed in from of a San Diego-area apartment complex, police said. 

Patrick Heard died last month after being found stabbed in from of a San Diego-area apartment complex, police said.  (San Diego County Crimes Stoppers)

The officers rendered aid and he was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

A motive for the attack has not been determined and no suspects have been identified. 

The suspect was described as a six-foot tall male with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a baseball cap. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-580-8477.

