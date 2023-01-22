Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter

The LA sheriff's office says the suspected mass shooter 'should be considered armed and dangerous'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: California police hold press conference in wake of mass shooting at Monterey dance club Video

WATCH LIVE: California police hold press conference in wake of mass shooting at Monterey dance club

Multiple rounds were fired at the dance club before Monterey Park police arrived at the scene.

California authorities released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter who allegedly killed 10 people and injured another 10 on Saturday evening.

"On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous," the Los Angeles County Sheriff tweeted Sunday. 

Photos show the unidentified man wearing a hat, glasses and a winter coat. He stands at about 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds, according to authorities. He was described earlier Sunday as an Asian male between the ages of 30 and 50.

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTING WITNESSES SAY VICTIMS FLED TO NEIGHBORING STORES AS SUSPECT FIRED INDISCRIMINATELY 

Officials confirmed Sunday that 10 people were killed and at least 10 other people were injured and taken to local hospitals after a gunman opened fire on people shortly after festivities for the Lunar New Year wrapped up in the city. The shooting was carried out on West Garvey Avenue at about 10:22 p.m., according to authorities.

LA PROSECUTOR MOURNS MASS SHOOTING THAT ROCKED 'CLOSE-KNIT' COMMUNITY AS SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE 

Photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 

Photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter.  (LASD )

The victims include five men and five women, and were all "probably" of Asian descent, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna. 

MONTEREY PARK MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE AFTER 10 KILLED DURING LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect.

Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A police officer ties tape around a light pole in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. 

A police officer ties tape around a light pole in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.