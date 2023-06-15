Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

California authorities find enough fentanyl in San Francisco to kill 2.1 million people: Newsom

CHP officers also found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin District and surrounding areas

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
SF mayor claps back at far-left city supervisor, defends drug crackdown Video

SF mayor claps back at far-left city supervisor, defends drug crackdown

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had a heated exchange with a self-described Democratic Socialist over the city's new police crackdown on open-air drug markets.

In a mere six weeks, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers seized enough fentanyl in San Francisco to kill more than 2.1 million people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the busts in a press release on Thursday. He reported that CHP officers found over 4.2 kilograms, or 9.2 pounds, of fentanyl since May 1.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says that 2mg of fentanyl is enough to kill a human, meaning that the drugs had the potential to kill over 2.1 million people.

Along with the fentanyl, authorities seized 319 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of heroin and over 957 grams of methamphetamine. The searches took place in the Tenderloin District and surrounding areas.

SAN FRANCISCO CRIME PROBLEM RUNS DEEPER THAN ROSE STATISTICS FROM CITY, EXPERT SAYS

Fentanyl pills in a plastic bag

A stock photo of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ninety-two suspects were arrested during the operation. The charges included driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl, illegal firearm possession and domestic violence.

Newsom credited new CHP jurisdictional protocols and the deployment of CHP officers as reasons for the successful busts. The governor also thanked the California National Guard for their assistance.

ONLY 17% OF SAN FRANCISCO TRANSIT RIDERS FEEL SAFE ON BOARD AMID CRIME CRISIS, 73% WANT MORE POLICE: POLL

San Francisco used needles

Used needles are collected by the TL Cares clean team for the Department of Public Works in the Tenderloin in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

"I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable," Newsom said in a statement.

"These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods," the statement added.

A view of a California Highway Patrol logo

A view of a California Highway Patrol officer's motorcycle helmet on November 22, 2016 in San Francisco, California. CHP is credited with seizing 9.2 pounds of fentanyl since May 1, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to California Highway Patrol for a statement, but has not yet heard back.