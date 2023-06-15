California authorities find enough fentanyl in San Francisco to kill 2.1 million people: Newsom

In a mere six weeks, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers seized enough fentanyl in San Francisco to kill more than 2.1 million people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the busts in a press release on Thursday. He reported that CHP officers found over 4.2 kilograms, or 9.2 pounds, of fentanyl since May 1.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says that 2mg of fentanyl is enough to kill a human, meaning that the drugs had the potential to kill over 2.1 million people.

Along with the fentanyl, authorities seized 319 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of heroin and over 957 grams of methamphetamine. The searches took place in the Tenderloin District and surrounding areas.

Ninety-two suspects were arrested during the operation. The charges included driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl, illegal firearm possession and domestic violence.

Newsom credited new CHP jurisdictional protocols and the deployment of CHP officers as reasons for the successful busts. The governor also thanked the California National Guard for their assistance.

"I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable," Newsom said in a statement.

"These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods," the statement added.

Fox News Digital reached out to California Highway Patrol for a statement, but has not yet heard back.