Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California 1-year-old in critical condition after redwood tree falls onto home: reports

California is experiencing impacts from windy weather

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Florida sheriffs and firemen rescue civilian from fiery wreckage Video

Florida sheriffs and firemen rescue civilian from fiery wreckage

Florida sheriffs and firemen rescued a civilian from a fiery car crash on Sunday.

A 1-year-old was reportedly left in critical condition on Tuesday after a redwood tree fell onto a Boulder Creek home.

Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham said that the child is conscious and breathing, according to KRON 4. 

The Santa Cruz County home is located on Bobcat Lane. Crews found the tree had blown over into the house's living room, pinning the child. 

Bingham said Cal Fire and Boulder Creek Fire Department crews had to remove the tree to rescue the child

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON SUED OVER DANGEROUS WILDFIRE THAT KILLED 2

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office and the Boulder Creek Fire Protection District buildings are seen along Highway 9 in downtown Boulder Creek, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. 

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office and the Boulder Creek Fire Protection District buildings are seen along Highway 9 in downtown Boulder Creek, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.  ( (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images))

The chief noted that the child was taken from Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz to Valley Medical Hospital in San Jose.

There were four other people inside the house at the time the tree fell. NBC Bay Area said no one else in the home was injured.

The Big Basin Redwoods State Park in California

The Big Basin Redwoods State Park in California ((Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

BLIZZARDS, 50-BELOW-0 WIND CHILLS RAVAGE UPPER MIDWEST

Windy conditions brought trees down across the Golden State.

"Stay inside shelter in place if you can, this isn't the time to be walking your dogs or driving to the store just to drive to the store, wait until the storm passes," Bingham said, according to NBC Bay Area.

Joe's Bar and other businesses are seen along Highway 9 in downtown Boulder Creek, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. 

Joe's Bar and other businesses are seen along Highway 9 in downtown Boulder Creek, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.  ((Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images))

The weather left more than 115,000 California residents without power on Wednesday morning, according to tracker PowerOutage.US. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

California is seeing the latest in a series of winter storms, with winds bringing the potential for rain, snow and hail. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 