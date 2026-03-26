Brother, sister indicted in alleged IED plot at Florida base tied to Iran war; one suspect in China

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A brother and a sister have been indicted in connection to the placement of a possible explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, Fox News Digital has learned.

The FBI said Alen Zheng, who is believed to have planted the device, is currently in China. He is indicted on charges of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

FBI Tampa has arrested his sister, Ann Mary Zheng, who is charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

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"Today’s indictments are the result of tremendous investigative work from our FBI teams and great coordination from our state, local, and federal partners across the board," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"No one who targets our brave service members and military facilities will ever get away with it – and this FBI will pursue all those responsible for the incident at MacDill Air Force Base to the ends of the earth," he added.

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The indictments were unsealed Thursday, and a press conference is expected.

On March 16, FBI Tampa had announced that a suspicious package had been discovered outside the MacDill visitor center.

MacDill Air Force Base houses the headquarters of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is currently handling Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

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The base also houses U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), which oversees all special operations forces across the Department of War.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.