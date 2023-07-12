Boy, 3, dies after falling into water storage tank at resort splash pad: Police

Police in Vermont say that a 3-year-old boy died after falling into a water storage tank at a resort splash pad.

The Vermont State Police said in a press release that the incident happened on July 6 at about 2:45 p.m. when 3-year-old Tate Holtzman was walking near an area by the outdoor splash pad at Smugglers Notch Resort in Cambridge.

Lifeguards nearby pulled Holtzman out of the water storage tank, where he was for around 10 minutes, according to police.

The 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner said that the death was ruled as an accident, with the cause of death being a drowning.

Officials say that Holtzman was participating in a day-camp program when the incident happened.

Police say that an investigation into the 3-year-old's death is ongoing.