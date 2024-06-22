Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Boy, 12, dies at California water park in 'medical incident', police say

California police said the death of the child at the water park did not appear to be water-related

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Oregon theme park riders stuck upside down Video

Oregon theme park riders stuck upside down

Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people trapped upside down on a ride at Oaks Park, one of the oldest continually operating amusement parks in the United States. (Credit: TikTok/Chris Ryan)

A 12-year-old boy died at a California water park on Saturday afternoon after experiencing a "medical-related incident."

According to the Irvine Police Department, authorities and local fire officials responded to Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, California on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement said that they were called out for reports that a child needed medical aid. 

Paramedics brought the child to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

OHIO MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY ROLLER COASTER: POLICE

Wild Rivers

Irvine Police said the death did not appear to be water-related. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A Wild Rivers spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 12-year-old boy "experienced a non-water, but medical related incident" at the park.

"We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred today at Wild Rivers. A 12-year-old boy experienced a non-water, but medical related incident outside one of our pools," they said. 

"Despite the swift response from our team and emergency services, he sadly passed away later at the hospital," they said. "Our hearts go out to the boy's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

TEEN ‘THOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO DIE’ STUCK UPSIDE DOWN AFTER OREGON THEME PARK RIDE MALFUNCTIONS

The Irvine Police Department declined to provide any additional information on the incident.

Wild Rivers

A child died at Wild Rivers water park in Orange County on Saturday, police said. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

The park, self-described as California's premier water park, boasts of 20 water slides and attractions ranging from thrill rides and a wave pool to a lazy river.

Wild Rivers water park in Orange County first opened its doors in July 1986 and reopened in 2022 after an expansion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.