Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee
Published

Bounty hunters, bondsmen found not guilty in shooting death of Tennessee father: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Five bounty hunters and bondsmen who were facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the killing of a Tennessee father have been found not guilty, according to a report.

Jason Milan, a 24-year-old father of three, was gunned down April 23, 2017, in Clarksville, Tenn., when bounty hunters shot at a vehicle he was in while looking for another man, according to police.

Defense attorneys said their clients didn’t know their intended target wasn’t in the vehicle and were acting in self-defense when the car sped off and hit several bounty hunters.

WOMAN WHO KILLED DAUGHTERS AFTER ‘THEY GOT IN THE WAY’ OF HER SEX LIFE SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A jury heard almost three weeks of testimony before returning the verdict on Thursday, the Leaf-Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The five defendants faced 16 charges each. Two others reached plea deals previously. One guilty verdict was returned Thursday. 28-year-old Joshua Young was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.