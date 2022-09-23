Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank

Seizure at Port of Nogales, Arizona, also included fentanyl powder, cocaine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
More than over 4 million fentanyl pills seized at Arizona border checkpoint in 2022 Video

More than over 4 million fentanyl pills seized at Arizona border checkpoint in 2022

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports from Nogales, Arizona at the busiest checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border and the illicit fentanyl crisis there on 'The Story.'

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday.

The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.

ARIZONA MAN FINDS BAG OF FENTANYL, METH ON HIS PROPERTY: POLICE

Border officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in a gas tank on Thursday.

Border officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in a gas tank on Thursday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people in the U.S. ages 18 to 45, according to U.S. health officials.

Of the more than 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked with fentanyl.

DESANTIS VOWS TO SEND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 'DUMPED' IN FLORIDA TO BIDEN'S HOME STATE OF DELAWARE

Migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border in San Luis, Arizona, on Aug. 20, 2022.

Migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border in San Luis, Arizona, on Aug. 20, 2022. (Nick Ut/Getty Images)

Seizures of fentanyl at the border have become a regular occurrence in recent months. In July, seizures jumped 200% amid concerns over overdose deaths.

The synthetic opioid is typically used for treating severe pain and is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Illicit fentanyl is now primarily made in Mexico from precursors manufactured in China and then trafficked across the southern border.

The DEA said rainbow fentanyl can be pills or powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.

The DEA said rainbow fentanyl can be pills or powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes. (DEA )

It is frequently mixed with other drugs, meaning users may not be aware they are ingesting it. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration has previously warned of a "nationwide spike" in mass fentanyl overdoses and has said the drug is killing Americans at an "unprecedented rate." A 2020 DEA report also notes that most fentanyl and the precursor chemicals used to manufacture the drug originate in China.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com