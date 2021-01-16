Seattle bomb threat outside FBI headquarters is false alarm; 1 in custody

One man is in custody after lighting the tire of his truck on fire outside the FBI headquarters in Seattle and falsely telling authorities there was a bomb inside his vehicle, a spokesman for the FBI said Saturday.

Seattle police brought out their bomb-defusing robot to inspect the scene but there was no bomb in the truck, KIRO reports.

IN WAKE OF CAPITOL RIOT, FEDS WARN THAT VIOLENT EXTREMISTS LIKELY POSE 'GREATEST DOMESTIC TERRORISM THREAT'

There is no longer any threat in the area, the FBI said.

The FBI warned in a recent internal bulletin that there is a substantial threat of explosive devices to law enforcement during upcoming protests, ABC News reports.