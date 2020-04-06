Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean discovered days after canoeing accident

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Authorities announced Monday that the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was discovered in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said.

McKean’s body was located about 2.5 miles south of her mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s house in Shady Side, Md., about a week after vanishing. The canoe was launched from the home, a Maryland Natural Resources Police news release said.



The recovery came after a days-long search that involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology. On Saturday, the US Coast Guard reported the search for survivors had gone from a rescue mission to a recovery mission, a family member reported.

Authorities announced they will keep searching for her son 8-year-old son, Gideon McKean. The two went missing following a canoeing accident last week after reports said two people canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay were capsized by strong winds, the news release said.

In a Friday Facebook post, Maeve McKean's husband, David, said their family was self-quarantining in an empty house owned by his wife's mother hoping to give their kids more space than they had at their home in Washington, D.C.

Both McKean and her son were seen struggling to return to shore during a canoe trip near Herring Bay, Washington, D.C.’s FOX 5 reported.



The mother and son had gotten into the canoe to chase a ball that had gone into the water during a family gathering, McKean’s husband, David McKean, told The Washington Post.



“They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in,” he told the newspaper.

The gathering was at the home of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 68, a daughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel Kennedy who served as Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003.



Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was one of the grandchildren of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.



Fox News' Dominick Calicchio, Greg Norman and the Associated Press contributed to this story.