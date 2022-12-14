Body of missing skier found amid heavy snow, rough weather in UT

Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range.

Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that the skier, a 37-year-old man, had been found dead on Tuesday morning. The skier, who they did not name, was last seen on a chairlift in the afternoon and reported missing around 7 p.m.

His car lingered in the resort's parking lot as search teams looked throughout the area until 1:30 a.m. when heavy snow and rough weather conditions forced them to return. They began searching again on Tuesday morning.

Utah has received snow on and off for the past two days, while Solitude, a ski resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon southeast of Salt Lake City, has gotten nearly 2 feet over the last 48 hours. Roads up the canyon were closed part of Monday due to crashes.