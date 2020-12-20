Body of missing North Carolina mom found days after boyfriend charged with her death: reports

The body of a 26-year-old North Carolina mother who went missing last month has been found days after her boyfriend was charged with her murder, according to reports.

Emily Montgomery was last seen at her home in Apex on Nov. 25, the Apex Police Department said. Her family reported her missing two days later after not hearing from her over Thanksgiving.

Police said her body was found Saturday in an industrial area in Raleigh, WRAL-TV reported. She was the mother of a 5-year-old boy.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, Montgomery’s 29-year-old boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 10, the station reported. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Police have not released details on Jacome-Granizo's arrest, saying only that investigators "developed additional information and evidence" that led to his arrest, WTVD-TV reported.

Further information on Montgomery’s death has not been made public.

Following Montgomery’s disappearance, her mother Amy told WRAL that her daughter was "a pure joy" and thanked the public for their prayers.

After news of her death, friend Lyra Marra posted that she was devastated.

"Emily Montgomery I will love you forever," she wrote.