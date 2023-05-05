Expand / Collapse search
Boarded up Seattle businesses beg city leaders for help as crime surges: 'Defund the police has failed'

Seattle's police staffing plummeted to a 30-year low last year

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Jason Rantz on drug crisis: Seattle has tried to push the envelope Video

Jason Rantz on drug crisis: Seattle has tried to push the envelope

 WARNING: Graphic footage—Seattle radio host Jason Rantz voices his concerns over the rise of fentanyl and Democrats efforts toward gun control on Fox News Tonight.

Residents of a Seattle neighborhood plagued by rising crime are speaking out and begging their local government to address the issue while slamming the push to defund the police.

"I care a lot about this place," Alysson Holt, an employee of Vixen Collection Boutique and Spa in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, told KOMO News about the recent surge in burglaries in the area. "I’m very angry. I’m sad. I want to see change. There are no consequences."

Holt told the outlet that the boutique was recently broken into for the second time, and Courean Napolitano, the owner of Vixen Collection, said police officers took hours to respond but pointed out that she does not blame them due to the current staffing crisis in the department.

"I want to say that your experiment in trying to defund the police has failed miserably. We are here paying taxes and, in my case, supporting my community in big ways. We're not supported whatsoever," Napolitano said. 

SEATTLE SHOOTING LEAVES 2 PEOPLE DEAD DAYS AFTER GOVERNOR SIGNS GUN CONTROL PACKAGE

man boards up Seattle storefront

A property manager boards up the windows of a beauty supply shop that has permanently closed on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Seattle recently reversed course and increased funding for police for the first time since slashing funding in 2020, which was followed by a surge in crime that included a 24% rise in homicides, 30% rise in motor vehicle thefts and 4% rise in overall crime last year.

Additionally, Seattle’s police force fell to a 30-year low last year as officers left the department "in droves" in large part due to defunding and the demonization of police, the president of the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police told Fox News last fall.

COPS WALK HOMELESS WOMAN WITH BAG ON HEAD OFF BUSY SEATTLE BRIDGE: 'JUST ANOTHER DAY IN THE EMERALD CITY'

Seattle homeless camp

Homeless encampment in Seattle. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Deb Bluestein, who owns Modele’s Home Furnishings in the neighborhood where boarded up shop windows are becoming commonplace, told the outlet that "there's a sense" in the community "that nothing is going to be done" and "nothing is going to happen."

"Our leaders, please help the small business community."

Space Needle at center Seattle skyline

The Space Needle and Mount Rainier are seen on the skyline of Seattle. (Reuters/Chris Helgren)

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.