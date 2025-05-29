Expand / Collapse search
Blackwater founder Erik Prince teams with Haitian government to fight gang violence

Blackwater founder advising Haitian police as gang terror, violence rises in Port-au-Prince

Haiti sees worsening gang violence Video

Haiti sees worsening gang violence

The U.N. warns that gang violence is increasing across the country. (Video courtesy of AP | thumbnail courtesy of Reuters)

Private military contractor Erik Prince, the former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, is working with the Haitian government to repel the gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation.

Prince's role will be to advise the Haitian government and its undermanned and underequipped police force on how to take on the street gangs amid record levels of violence in which thousands of people have been killed, injured and abducted. 

"That goes beyond just the security question and extends to restoring essential government services, but obviously everything is founded on restoring security," the source said. 

Erik Prince

Blackwater founder Erik Prince walks with police during the "Apolo 13" anti-crime operation in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 5, 2025. (Agencia Press South/Getty Images)

Armed groups have taken over prisons, hospitals and swaths of territory, forcing people to flee their homes. In April 2024, thousands fled the capital of Port-au-Prince for rural regions because of escalating gang violence there. 

The Pentagon deferred questions by Fox News Digital to the Haitian government, which has also been contacted by Fox News Digital. 

Fox News Digital also reached out to Prince. While Blackwater no longer exists, Prince owns various private military entities, the New York Times reported. 

Haiti unrest in Port-au-Prince

A man holds a machete while walking near a pile of burning mattresses and the remains of the motorcycle of suspected gang leader Makandal, who was killed and set on fire by local residents, near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 20. (Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol)

The State Department told Fox News Digital that the United States is not involved in any private security contract negotiations regarding Haiti and that Prince is not being paid by the U.S. government. 

Prince has been speaking with the Haitian government on how to fight well-armed gangs like Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif, which have been designated by the State Department as foreign terrorist organizations, and restore security and stability, the source said. 

Port-au-Prince

A woman carrying a child runs from the area after gunshots were heard in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 20, 2024. (CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

A special task force to take on the gangs has been set up. That group will lead the effort with support from international partners and experts. So far, the task force has used drones. 

"While it may be true that no leaders have been taken out yet, a significant number of senior gang members have been killed or wounded," the source said. "For the first time, the police are starting to put real pressure on them, and their capabilities are growing. So we hope to see an improvement of the situation over the coming months."

Haitians flee homes due to the gang violence, in Port-au-Prince

A man carrying belongings flees the Poste Marchand suburb in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Dec. 9, 2024. (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)

The key is to do it in a way that is precise and mitigates risks to civilians, the source added. 

Security experts told the New York Times that Prince has also been scouting to hire Haitian-American military veterans to send to Port-au-Prince. He is expected to send up to 150 mercenaries to Haiti over the summer and recently shipped a large cache of weapons to the country, two experts told the newspaper. 

Police officers in Haiti with guns drawn

Police officers confront gangs near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 21, 2024. (Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol/TPX Images of the Day)

Military contractors in Haiti have a checkered history. In 2021, Colombian mercenaries hired by an American security firm were accused of taking part in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse.

Rod Joseph, a Haitian-American Army veteran who owns a Florida-based security officer training company, told the New York Times that he had been in talks with Prince to help supply personnel for his contract since late last year.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.