Black NYPD officers taunted by 'slave catcher' chants as protesters barricade in building

A Black New York City police officer was berated by activists Saturday, as one woman accused the officer of being a "slave catcher," while the police force stood outside a building that had been reportedly barricaded by protesters.

Fox News could not immediately confirm why activists had locked themselves in the Brooklyn building, but New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were met with a crowd of protesters who grew aggressive.

"You’re named after a slave catcher. You have a slave catcher's last name, and you’re slave catcher," one Black woman, yelled at the officer while another woman accused him of "working for the KKK."

In videos posted to social media, police officers could be seen standing in front of the barricaded building awaiting support as activists berated them on the street.

The NYPD told Fox News this was an "active scene" and declined to provide further details.

The police clashed with activists as the group grew larger and more aggressive.

The area surrounding the NYPD officers has been taped off and videos posted to Twitter show multiple people being arrested.

