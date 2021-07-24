Female reporter harassed by men on camera about race and looks: 'We are done here'

A female reporter in Rochester, New York, was seen on camera being harassed by men who made "disgusting" comments about her race and how she looked while she worked.

"Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this," Spectrum News 1 reporter Brianna Hamblin wrote on Twitter Friday, accompanied by video of the scene that has gone viral.

"You look nice by the way," a man tells Hamblin in the video, prompting her to politely say "thank you" before looking at her cell phone ahead of her TV broadcast.

Another man then tells her, "You're beautiful as hell, goddamn."

She again brushes off the comment with a "thank you."

The second man continues with his comments, however, and asks why she is on television.

"Go find a TV and watch Spectrum News," she tells him, directing him to channels that air the station.

"See that's why I can't be left alone with a Black woman," he says, adding he can't be controlled around "Mulatto" women, referring to people of mixed African and European descent.

"Because I can't stand these f-----g white girls," he says.

"All right, we are done here," Hamblin says. "Have a great rest of your day."

"You are sexy as f---," one man says as the audio becomes more distorted.

"Oh my god," Hamblin says as the video ends.

She added on her Twitter thread that the first man’s comment to her was "fine," but took issue with the second man’s remarks.

"It’s the 2nd man who took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be," she wrote. "The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross."

"Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to ‘praise’ another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist."

Hamblin and Spectrum News 1 did not immediately respond to Fox News’s requests for comment.

Reactions to the post have been overwhelmingly supportive of Hamblin, with many commenting that similar incidents happen to women on a regular basis.

This has been "liked" over 100,000 times for good reason. It happens ALL the time. It sounds like this. It feels like this. For those who aren’t treated like this (men), it’s worth a watch to ‘feel’ it happening," historian Joanne Freeman tweeted.

"This is disgusting. And happens way too often," WMC Action News 5 reporter Cassie Carlson said.

"Unfortunately this is all too familiar for so many female reporters - I had an experience like this out filming just yesterday," BBC reporter Clodagh Rice tweeted.

Hamblin also noted she was "lucky" one of her male coworkers was with her during the incident, saying, "​​At my last job, I had to deal with this type of stuff ALONE, like most women MMJs. It’s not safe. It’s scary. But the convo about the dangers of reporters working alone is for another day."