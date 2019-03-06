Bison charges runner at Utah's Antelope Island State Park, video shows

A Utah man was in for the run of his life when he encountered a bison at Antelope Island State Park.

Michael McKnight was on a 23-mile run in the park, located in Davis County, on Friday when he came across the large herbivore.

YELLOWSTONE VISITOR TAUNTS BISON, PROMPTS INVESTIGATION FOR 'RECKLESS' BEHAVIOR

"Anybody that's familiar with Antelope Island knows that there's quite a bit of bison out there," McKnight told Fox affiliate KSTU. He said that during his visit to the park, he knew "that wildlife are meant to be alone."

While on his run, he ran into a bison — an encounter a friend filmed.

The bison, according to McKnight, "leaned forward, started charging ... I thought for sure that it was gonna pin me to the ground and trample me."

The runner said he "could feel the ground moving, there was a lot of force behind that animal."

Eventually, McKnight said he made a sharp turn and the bison dropped his chase. He told the news station that people visiting Antelope Island should "be super aware" of their surroundings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bison, a mammal that usually lives between 12 to 20 years, are herbivores, and are "near threatened," according to the World Wildlife Fund. The species, which survived the Ice Age, can run up to 40 miles per hour.

Antelope Island State Park warns online that bison "may be dangerous" and to avoid approaching them "for any reason."