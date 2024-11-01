Biden’s staff edited transcript of his ‘garbage’ insult despite concerns and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

YOUR ELECTION HUB: Be a step ahead with Fox News' election home base!

TOP 3

1. Biden’s staff edited the transcript of his "garbage" insult.

2. Trump's running mate joins Joe Rogan podcast.

3. Early in-person voting ending in Arizona, Georgia and other states.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHOPPED ‘WORD SALAD’ – Hecklers interrupt Harris rally leading to slew of online criticism about VP's response. Continue reading …

BILLIONAIRE BLUNDER – Mark Cuban apologizes after saying Trump is "never" seen with "strong, intelligent women, ever." Continue reading …

‘THE SITUATION CHANGED’ – Family of Marine murdered by Mexican cartels describes how both campaigns responded. Continue reading …

BY GEORGE! – Actor’s public show of support for VP Harris since turning on Biden in bombshell op-ed. Continue reading …

HOME STRETCH – Trump, Harris head to battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

PLAYING DEFENSE – Biden sidelined by Harris as fallout from his ‘garbage’ comment rages on. Continue reading …

'YOU NEVER SEE HIM...' – Mark Cuban's suggestion Trump women are dumb comes on the heels of Biden’s 'garbage' comment. Continue reading …

X-ED OUT – Tech guru’s mom explains driving force that made her leave ‘dishonest’ Dem Party. Continue reading …

‘BACK OFF’ – Texas restaurateur fights Labor Department's new overtime rules. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘DIDN’T BELIEVE IT’ – Man who drove Trump garbage truck gives behind-the-scenes look at the viral moment. Continue reading …

‘GET THAT WALL FINISHED’ – VP Harris voters in swing state admit Trump is better for securing ‘horrible’ border. Continue reading …

'QUOTE HIM ACCURATELY' – CNN's Tapper live fact-checks Harris on Trump's quote on protecting women. Continue reading …

'COME UP HERE AND SAY THAT' – Radiohead singer confronts anti-Israel protester during concert. Continue reading …

OPINION

KELLY HYMAN – Freedom for the Menendez brothers might come from a surprising source. Continue reading …

SCOTT BROWN – I was a Trump ambassador and here are 3 things dooming Harris campaign. Continue reading …

--

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

BOB CASEY – This is why I want Pennsylvania’s vote for Senate. Continue reading …

BERNIE MORENO – This is why I want Ohio's vote for Senate. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU...' – City left stunned after entire police force resigns on the same day. Continue reading …

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE – Jets' Garrett Wilson makes miraculous one-handed TD catch to help beat Texans. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hit TV shows, sports stars and Halloween. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Why did Jeff Bezos play defense? Who got tangled in Yankees fans? Take the quiz here …

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE – Here's what to do if you see the "dreaded" four-letter code on your airline travel boarding pass. See video …

-

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Trump campaign fires back at Mark Cuban for ‘ridiculous insult.’ See video …

JOE CONCHA – TV executives reportedly panicking over possible Trump victory. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

