Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 1, 2024

President Biden sparked an uproar after calling former President Donald Trump supporters a degrading word – do you remember what it was?

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Jeff Bezos sparked a fiasco with an op-ed in his own newspaper, and a pair of Yankees fans went to great lengths to help their team during Game 4 of the World Series. Do you know the details?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

An ‘80s movie icon recently went viral for his dance moves. Do you know the celebrity's name? Take last week's News Quiz here to find out who it was!

How much do you know about popular programs and trick or treating in this week's American Culture Quiz?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!  

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals