Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 1, 2024

Jeff Bezos sparked a fiasco with an op-ed in his own newspaper, and a pair of Yankees fans went to great lengths to help their team during Game 4 of the World Series. Do you know the details?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

An ‘80s movie icon recently went viral for his dance moves. Do you know the celebrity's name? Take last week's News Quiz here to find out who it was!

How much do you know about popular programs and trick or treating in this week's American Culture Quiz?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!