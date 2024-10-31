I'm Bernie Moreno: This is why I want Ohio's vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, November 5, voters in Ohio head to the polls. After campaigning for nearly two years across our state, I am grateful to have met so many incredible Ohioans who are ready for change.

I came to America at the age of 5, and having the opportunity to live in America is the greatest gift my parents ever gave me. They brought my siblings and me to the United States not because it was easy, but to give us the chance to grow up in America. I have learned that with hard work and resilience, anyone can live that American dream. Sadly, I have watched career politicians in Washington put our country on the wrong path and put the American dream at risk.

I decided to run for Senate because, like so many Ohioans, I am concerned with the direction our country is headed. Reckless, out-of-control spending has given us a $35 trillion deficit that our children and grandchildren will be responsible for; open-border policies have allowed 12 million illegal migrants to cross our border and illicit fentanyl to flow freely into our communities; a reluctance toward American energy leaves our nation with no choice but to rely on our adversaries; and weak leaders like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have incited chaos all over the world. America is the world’s superpower, but career politicians have sold our nation off a cliff.

The ultimate career politician? Sherrod Brown. Since graduating from Yale, where he majored in Russian Studies, Brown has collected a taxpayer-funded paycheck. Unlike the vast majority of Ohioans, he has never had a real job. His claim that he fights for the dignity of work could not be more out of touch.

Brown campaigns on working across the aisle, but make no mistake, he is a reliable vote for Democrats’ far-left, anti-American agenda. Brown was a crucial vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which ignited record-high inflation that has made life unaffordable for hardworking Ohioans.

He stood with Biden and Harris as they reversed the effective border policies of the Trump administration and thus created the worst border invasion in American history. As this administration waged war on American energy, Brown refused to stand up to Biden and Harris.

When 13 American soldiers and thousands of our allies were killed in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, our senior senator stood by this administration. And now, as Hamas continues its brutal war on Israel, Brown echoed Biden and Harris and blames Israel, not Hamas terrorists. Brown’s record does not reflect Ohio’s values.

Every election is important, but this year, the future of our country hangs in the balance. Ohioans are given a choice at the ballot box – do we want to put America first, or America last? Do we want to put our nation back on a path to prosperity? Do we want America to be seen as strong on the world stage? The contrast between former President Donald Trump and me, and Harris and Brown, could not be clearer.

I will always put America first and vote in the best interest of Ohio. That’s why I am humbly asking for Ohioans’ vote.