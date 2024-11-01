Harris ripped for 'word salad' after heckler interruption during campaign speech: 'The gibberish never ends'

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked by the Trump campaign and other conservatives online for a "word salad" after a heckler interrupted her speech in Nevada on Thursday night.

"You know what?" the vice president said in Reno, Nevada after shouting could be heard from the audience as she spoke. "Let me say something about this."

"We are here because we are fighting for a democracy. Fighting for a democracy. And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here."

"What we are looking at is a difference in this election, let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom of choice," Harris continued as the heckling went on.

"That’s OK," Harris said as the voices of her supporters drowned out the heckling. "That’s alright. That’s OK."

"You know what? Democracy can be complicated, sometimes it's okay. We're fighting for the right for people to be heard and not jailed because they speak their mind. We know what's at stake."

Harris quickly drew criticism from conservative critics on social media.

"Kamala spirals after ANOTHER speech is interrupted by protesters," an account run by the Trump campaign posted on X .

"CRACKS UNDER PRESSURE," Trump adviser Stephen Miller posted on X . "CHOKES EVERY TIME. Not a quality you want in the commander-in-chief."

"She is the word salad Queen!" Author Tom Young posted on X.

"The gibberish never ends," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response. "

"Nevada, I am here asking for your vote," Harris told the crowd. "I am asking for your vote. And here is my pledge to you, and I got your back, as president, I pledge to you to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the challenges you face. I am not looking to score political points."

"I am looking to make progress. And I pledge to listen to experts, to listen to those who will be impacted by the decisions I make and to listen to people who disagree with me. Because that's what real leaders do."