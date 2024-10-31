Garrett Wilson gives Jets fan big treat on Halloween with one-handed touchdown grab in win over Texans

The New York Jets are back in the win column after taking down the Houston Texans, 21-13, on Thursday night.

This Halloween night had many tricks for Jets fans to begin with, but it ended up being a treat when the final whistle blew, and it was thanks to the sticky hands of Garrett Wilson, who made not one, but two one-handed touchdown grabs to lead the Jets’ offense.

The best one of the night came on what seemed an impossible third-and-19 for the Jets on Houston’s 26-yard line when Aaron Rodgers launched one high in the sky down the left sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson, with Kamari Lassiter draped all over him in the end zone, leaped and snagged the ball with one hand to the amazement of the MetLife Stadium crowd. However, he was initially ruled out of bounds with his two feet not being in the black-painted end zone.

However, upon video replay, it was determined that Wilson’s shin was in bounds with possession of the football, which gave the Jets a 14-10 lead after the extra point was made by new kicker Riley Patterson.

Wilson’s first touchdown of the night also came in the second half, as the Jets were desperate for some offense after not scoring in the first half.

JETS STAR QUINCY WILLIAMS PULLS OFF PERFECT JOKER COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN MATCHUP VS. TEXANS

On second-and-12 from Houston’s 21-yard line, Rodgers, under pressure in the pocket, slung a pass to Wilson, who had separation on his Texans defender. He reached with his right hand out and caught it with nobody in front of him for the 21-yard score.

Wilson finished the night with 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions to lead the Jets.

This was the spark the Jets needed, having come into this game 2-6 after being upset by the woeful New England Patriots the week prior. However, the first half saw tons of boos and even a chant of "Sell the team!" which was directed at owner Woody Johnson, who was in his suite.

One of the main reasons was the lack of production on offense, but also a horrible mistake by rookie receiver Malachi Corley, who had his first career touchdown called back because he decided to release the football at the one-yard line.

It has been done too many times in football history, and Corley added to it, as the Jets’ only productive drive resulted in a touchback and the Texans ball instead.

However, the Jets’ defense made up for it as C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense had trouble getting going all night long.

Other than Joe Mixon setting the tone in the run game with 106 yards on carries, Stroud missing Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins, his top two targets who are out with injury, clearly hurt.

Stroud did find Tank Dell for six catches for 126 yards, and Mixon was able to get into the end zone in the second quarter for the first half’s only points, but that was all the Texans had in the tank.

The dagger came late in the fourth quarter, as Rodgers finally found Davante Adams in the end zone on a beautifully-thrown fade for a 37-yard score. Adams had come back out onto the field after undergoing concussion tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroud tried to lead the Texans to an impossible comeback, but an onside kick was recovered by Adams to seal the win.

Rodgers finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 211 yards with his three touchdown passes and no interceptions, while Stroud was just 11-for-30 for 191 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.