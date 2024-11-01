Family of Marine vet murdered by cartel violence in Mexico: 'We'll take care of it'

Former President Trump was joined onstage at a Nevada rally on Thursday night by the family of a marine veteran who was recently murdered in Mexico.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Warren Douglas Quets joined Trump on stage in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson while speaking about his son Nicholas Douglas Quets, a 31-year-old Marine veteran who worked for Pima County, Arizona, on water reclamation projects.

The younger Quets was shot and killed along the Caborca-Altar Highway in northern Mexico on Oct. 19, 30 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I really wasn't planning on being here," Warren Douglas Quets said. "Two weeks ago, I was a completely apolitical actor. Anybody outside my own home wouldn't have known who I would have voted for. Today. The situation changed for me two weeks ago."

He said Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, met with him three days after the killing.

"So when you wonder about where America really is and what the stories are, you don't have to wonder anymore. The man next to me and his vice presidential nominee, a current seated senator, both met with me within 36 hours of asking, and both took up the cause," said Quets.

"It is the policy that contributed to my son being killed. It is the policy that's contributing to the death of other Americans," he added. "It is the policy that's contributing to fentanyl coming into the United States. Those are political failures, and we need to end them."

Mexican officials reportedly said that Nicholas Quets didn't stop at a cartel checkpoint , and a group of armed men followed his pick-up truck and opened fire in a "direct attack."

While reports indicate Mexican authorities made arrests, Quets' father said he was relying on the FBI to conduct its investigation and wants his son's killers extradited to the U.S.

"What I want is sponsorship of a couple things," Quets said. "One is change to US code so that if people committed crimes against US persons, especially murder, they are brought back here to face our justice. Number two is legislation that is enacted that takes us someplace closer to a plan in Mexico that'll institute not only military capability, but also institution building."

Quets told the crowd that Trump had a "tear in his eye" when the two talked about his son and that he believes Trump will "keep" his promise to seek justice if elected.

Quets also said that his family attempted to attend a rally with Harris running mate Gov. Tim Walz but were told the venue was full and that they could not meet with Walz.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

"That's incredible and frankly, to do that, to be able to do that literally just a few days after this horrible event happened is pretty amazing," Trump told the crowd, who at one point erupted with chants of "Nicholas!"

"I'll tell you. We'll take care of it. We're going to take care of it. We're going to get that guy. We're going to get him. We're going to get him. They know who he is. Can you believe it? They know who he is. Nothing's done. Mexico is going to give them to us. Mexico is going to give them to us. They have to. They have to. It's going to be real easy. When I'm president, we're going to put the drug smugglers and human traffickers. We're going to put them right out of business. They're killing hundreds of thousands of people in our country."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report