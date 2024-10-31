Harris voters in swing state admit Trump better for securing ‘horrible’ border: ‘Get that wall finished'

Voters on both sides of the political aisle in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania admitted that former President Trump will do a better job securing the border than Vice President Kamala Harris if she gets into office.

Fox News Digital spoke to both Harris and Trump supporters in Erie, Pennsylvania, last month, a city in a swing county in a swing state that many pundits predict will decide the entire presidential race next Tuesday.

Although the voters differed on who they want to win the White House next week, most of them acknowledged that the lack of security on the U.S. southern border is a serious problem, and multiple Harris voters even said Trump would do better at securing it than their preferred candidate.

William from Erie said he’d go "with Trump on that one," when asked about who would handle the border better. "He was doing a better job. He was the one that started the wall, you know, he was the one that backed it all, said, ‘We need to do this.’"

HARRIS WAS ‘RELUCTANT’ TO CHOOSE SHAPIRO BECAUSE OF HIS ‘JEWISH HERITAGE,’ SPEAKER JOHNSON SAYS: REPORT

"And Biden, he wasn’t addressing the border at all," he added, though he indicated he would vote for Harris in this cycle.

Likewise, local resident Toni – who told Fox she would be voting for Harris – admitted that she trusted Trump more on securing the border.

"I’d probably have to say Trump on that one, because, I don’t know, it seems like that’s one of his big things."

Despite being either Democratic or Republican voters, other Erie locals admitted to Fox that they believed that border security is a big issue this election cycle.

Henry, a Trump voter who says he became homeless under the Biden-Harris economy, stressed the dangers of criminal migrants coming across the border. He told Fox, "I believe they’re allowing too many undocumented, and they’re really dangerous people that they’re letting in. They’re not very friendly, I can assure you of that."

Glenn, a retiree living in Erie who said he’s voting for Harris, admitted he’s not satisfied with the way the border’s being handled currently.

"I think border security needs beefed up," he said. "We’re letting too many illegals get across, but I don’t think it’s Harris and Biden’s fault. I think it’s Congress’ fault for not doing what they need to do to give border security more money to do their job."

When asked what he thought would happen to America if the border stayed as secure as it currently was, he replied, "We’ll just get overrun by illegals." Still, he said he trusts Harris more with securing the border.

Matt, another Harris voter, told the outlet he believed the border is a "problem," but mentioned it’s being too politicized. "I think immigration is a concern. I do not think it is – how it is being polarized right now where people are getting murdered from immigrants, and it’s basically taking over our country. I believe that it’s a concern and issue that needs to be addressed."

However, Matt blamed Trump and the GOP for tanking a "bipartisan" border bill earlier this year and said "neither" when asked which of the two major candidates would better handle the border crisis.

PROTESTERS INTERRUPT KAMALA HARRIS' MICHIGAN RALLY: ‘NO MORE GAZA WAR!’

"What’s going on at the border is inexcusable," Diane, a Trump voter, told Fox News Digital She said she’s bothered by "the fact" that the southern border is "unmonitored – the fact that it’s come one, come all."

"It’s destroying so many families, and we’re getting people who haven’t been vetted and are causing problems, and I can’t imagine being someone who lives on the border," she said.

When asked who she trusts better on border security, Diane quipped, "The guy that was building walls." She added her belief that if the current border policy continued for another four years, "We would just be a completely different country."

Bradley, a Erie resident who leads a pro-Trump group in the city, told Fox News Digital that border security is a top concern for him behind the economy.

"I think it’s been horrible," he said. "I mean they let millions of people in. There’s even terrorists they’ve admitted they’ve let in."

The Department of Homeland Security last month said the terrorism threat environment in the U.S. will remain high over the next year, due in part to terror groups exploiting weaknesses at the southern border.

"Over the next year, we expect some individuals with terrorism ties and some criminal actors will continue their efforts to exploit migration flows and the complex border security environment to enter the United States," the DHS assessment stated in October.

When asked what would happen if the policy continued, Bradley said, "I don’t think we’ll have a country left."