I'm Bob Casey: This is why I want Pennsylvania’s vote for Senate

Every day I’ve had the honor of representing the people of Pennsylvania. I’ve fought for the people of our Commonwealth – our workers, children, seniors and people with disabilities. I’ve worked to protect American workers, to make our border more secure, and to lower costs. I have fought corporate greed and supported working families. And I have always put Pennsylvania first, no matter what.

That means being willing to work across the aisle to deliver for Pennsylvanians. I have been ranked one of the most effective and bipartisan senators in Washington because of the work I have done to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors, provide healthcare to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, and help create tens of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania.

I took on the insurance and pharmaceutical companies to cap out-of-pocket costs for those on Medicare and allowed Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug costs for the first time ever. I also fought back against efforts to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, and I am currently working to protect and expand Social Security benefits for more than 1 million Americans.

Our veterans have made the greatest sacrifices, and they deserve the highest level of care and respect, which is why I joined with Pennsylvania veterans to pass the PACT Act. It has since helped more than 32,000 veterans in Pennsylvania get access to the health care they deserve after being exposed to toxic burn pits. More than 1 million veterans across the country have taken advantage of the expanded benefits.

I have made sure that Pennsylvania is able to take advantage of opportunities to bring jobs to our communities. I fought against an administration plan and saved 1,200 jobs for energy workers at Cleveland Cliffs in Butler.

Now, I’m fighting for lower costs for Pennsylvania families by taking on corporate greed that has hurt working families. There is no question families are seeing higher prices at the grocery store. Big companies have been getting away with increasing the price of food and household items while raking in record profits.

For two years during the pandemic, corporate profits were up 75% – that’s five times the rate of inflation. I call it greedflation, and I’m fighting back with legislation to crack down on corporate price gouging and go after companies that deceptively shrink their products at the grocery store, making families pay more for less product.

I am also fighting to secure the border, a critical part of keeping our country safe. I have voted more than 25 times to invest in border security, like more border patrol agents, additional fencing, and screening technology to detect fentanyl in vehicles — unlike my opponent, who opposed a bipartisan border deal that was supported by border patrol and called one of the toughest immigration laws in modern history.

I also helped pass the FEND Off Fentanyl Act this year, which hits fentanyl traffickers where it hurts — their bottom line. And I worked with Republicans to pass the bipartisan STOP Act to combat the smuggling of fentanyl and other drugs from China.

While I have been fighting for Pennsylvania, my opponent, David McCormick, has been fighting for himself and his wealthy friends. He said he lived in Pennsylvania, when in reality he was taking a private jet from Connecticut for multiple campaign events. He didn’t even vote in Pennsylvania for 15 years.

As the CEO of Bridgewater, my opponent invested millions in Chinese military companies that produced fighter jets, bombers, aircraft carriers, and missiles. He invested in China’s largest producer of fentanyl, when we know most of the fentanyl that is trafficked in Pennsylvania originates in China.

While he was enriching himself, he was hurting Pennsylvanians. He shorted Pennsylvania companies like U.S. Steel and bet against their success. He laid off hundreds of workers in Pittsburgh and even helped teach other companies how to outsource jobs. The contrast between my opponent and I on women’s rights is clear. My opponent called overturning Roe v. Wade a "huge victory" and said that it made him "very, very happy." I support restoring Roe v. Wade.

"All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor." Those are the words inscribed on the Finance Building in Harrisburg where I started my work in public service, and the words that still guide me today. The people of Pennsylvania have an important choice to make between a proven fighter for the middle class and a Connecticut hedge fund executive who has only ever fought for himself, his own bottom line, and the billionaires funding his campaign. I will continue to work to lower costs, create jobs, and bring investments to Pennsylvania communities. I respectfully ask for your vote on November 5th.