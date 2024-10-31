Driver of Trump garbage truck shares how viral moment came about: ‘Didn't really believe it at first’

The man who drove the garbage truck former President Trump was sitting in on the tarmac at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Wednesday opened up about the viral moment and how it came to be in an exclusive interview on "The Story."

Andrew Brisson, the vice president of LoadMaster, a family-owned garbage truck company based in Norway, Mich., said he was sitting down to lunch when their secretary got a phone call from someone asking if it was possible to get a garbage truck down to Green Bay, Wis.

"I didn't really believe it at first till I picked up the phone and talked to the guy myself. And then, I guess after a little conversation, he knew somebody that I knew within the industry down in the area. I went onto our lot, found a nice-looking garbage truck and hopped in it and started heading down to Green Bay," Brisson told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

A LoadMaster garbage truck was decked out with American flags and a Trump "Make America Great Again" 2024 campaign decal and flag.

Trump walked off his plane wearing a bright orange high-visibility garbage worker vest and headed toward the truck ahead of his campaign rally in Green Bay late Wednesday night.

The vest was an apparent jab at President Biden, who called Trump supporters "garbage."

The White House denied Biden was referring to Trump’s supporters and instead attempted to place blame on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe , who referred to Puerto Rico over the weekend as a "floating island of garbage" at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

"Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporters at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage – which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," read a tweet Tuesday evening from Biden’s X, formerly Twitter, account.

Brisson said he and Trump didn’t get to talk much because the 2024 GOP presidential nominee was taking questions from the press, but Trump shook his hand and said hello.

"Once they were all done, I started up the truck. I blew the air horn and then he looked over at me and said can you take me for a ride in this thing. Yeah, I can do that. And you know, l released the park brake, put it in drive and started moving forward," Brisson recalled. "I think, like Trump said, we only moved a foot or two and then the Secret Service kind of just started glaring at me and waving their hands and that was the end of the ride."