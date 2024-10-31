I was a Trump ambassador and here are three things dooming the Harris campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The momentum is palpable: a presidential race tied for much of the fall is breaking decidedly for former President Donald Trump down the home stretch. Even my home of New Hampshire – a blue state that hasn’t gone red at the presidential level in a quarter century – is effectively tied according to a new poll. In Pennsylvania, Democratic Senator John Fetterman described the groundswell of support for Trump as "astonishing."

The reasons are complex and yet very simple: just 28% of respondents to a New York Times/Siena College survey believe the U.S. is headed in the right direction under the Biden-Harris administration. Asked to name something she would have done differently than Biden, Harris responded, "not a thing comes to mind."

Harris may not be able to name one, but here are three front and center for the American voter.

THE FATAL FLAW IN KAMALA HARRIS’ SPEECH, MARRED BY BIDEN’S ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENT

Success is on the ballot

Under Biden-Harris, success has been demonized. Asked to explain a funding source for their wish list of spending, the automatic response almost always involves a denunciation of wealthy for not paying their so-called "fair share."

Never mind that our progressive system of taxation means that the top 1% of earners already pay nearly half of all income taxes in this country. Harris wants to raise taxes to a higher level by rolling back the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act when it expires at the end of 2025.

It's not just individuals, either. Under Biden-Harris, homegrown American success stories like Google, Amazon and Apple have faced crippling lawsuits from the federal government. Even iconic institutions like McDonald’s, which became the talk of the political world after Trump’s recent turn at the fryer, have been subject to Biden-Harris labor policies that would undermine their business model.

Security is on the ballot

Immediately upon taking office, the Biden-Harris administration unwound as many Trump-era immigration policies as quickly as possible. The process was guided not by policy merits, but political imperatives and demonstrating reflexive opposition to his predecessor.

The results were predictably catastrophic. Migrant crossings surged to all-time highs, and three times higher than the Trump years. Grisly crimes committed by those here illegally dominated the headlines. Immigration even surpassed the economy as the top issue with voters. When asked to square her past criticism of Trump era immigration policies, Harris fell back on predictable talking points about a long-dead piece of legislation opposed by five members of her own party.

Or take energy. The Biden-Harris administration has been clear about their commitment to ending traditional forms of energy production. Their signature piece of legislation, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, contained $369 billion worth of green giveaways.

The Biden-Harris administration has pushed mandates that would effectively end gas-powered vehicles and banned new permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports relied upon by our allies.

Harris claims to no longer stand by many of these policies, including her previous support for a fracking ban, but her top climate aides are avowed environmentalists who continue to undermine her message. More importantly, even if Harris isn’t outright supporting a ban on the process, she has yet to outline anything she would do in support of the industry.

Strength is on the ballot

As Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, I had a front-row seat to the impact of a strong foreign policy. No wars started on his watch, and his unpredictable nature kept adversaries on their toes. There were no spy balloons floating across our nation from the Chinese Communist Party.

By contrast, the fiasco of our withdrawal from Afghanistan did more than deflate the credibility of the Biden presidency – it eroded our credibility on the world stage. Harris has not only stood by Biden’s decision, but has bragged about being the last person in the room during the decision-making process.

American strength goes beyond any one incident. As President Joe Biden’s condition deteriorated, those around him decided to conceal his infirmity for political purposes. Long before the infamous June debate when the charade about Biden’s ability to serve came to an end, Harris knew the truth and did nothing.

Even today, Harris claims that Biden is, "capable in every way that anyone would want if they’re president," something that anyone with an ounce of common sense and a pair of eyes knows is demonstrably false.

In the immediate aftermath of Biden’s debate, Harris rushed to the cameras to defend him. The entire rationale for her candidacy was not the judgment of voters but party insiders and elites that Biden was incapable of winning another term.

While there’s still time yet to go, the presidential race that appeared Harris’s for the taking over the summer has slipped away with the falling of the autumn leaves. She only has herself – and the policies of her governing partner – to blame.