Biden nominates law professor to be 9th Circuit judge

A University of Montana law professor was nominated to be a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

President Joe Biden nominated a University of Montana law professor to be a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Anthony Johnstone is a former solicitor for the state of Montana who has taught at the University of Montana since 2011. He previously worked at a private firm and clerked for Judge Sidney Thomas, who stepped down last year as chief judge for the 9th Circuit.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement that Johnstone had a track record of applying the law without personal bias.

His nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The 9th Circuit has 29 judgeships and is one the busiest federal appeals courts in the nation.

It handles thousands of cases annually from federal judicial districts in nine western states, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.