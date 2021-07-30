Expand / Collapse search
Aide hands Biden note during governors meeting: 'Something on your chin'

Photo shows a small, orange object on Biden's chin

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
President Biden on Friday was photographed reading a hand-written note from an aide telling him there is "something" on his chin.

"Sir, there is something on your chin," the note, as seen in photos taken by an Associated Press photographer, reads.

The photos were taken while the president met with governors in the Eisenhower Building to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season.

President Biden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads, "Sir, there is something on your chin" to take notes as he meets with governors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The images were captured Andrew Harnik, and they sparked jokes on social media. 

Another AP photo published Friday from the same event appears to show a small, orange object on the president's chin.

President Biden has something small and yellow on his chin as he speaks during a meeting with governors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP reported at the time that an aide handed Biden the note.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

