Bear fatally struck by car on California highway

Second bear hit on State Route 178 within 2 months

Associated Press
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The driver was not hurt, but the airbags deployed and the car sustained front-end damage, the fire department said.

Pictured: An injured black bear seen escaping from the Caldor Fire in Meyers, California, on Aug. 31, 2021.

Pictured: An injured black bear seen escaping from the Caldor Fire in Meyers, California, on Aug. 31, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified.

Fire officials said this was the second bear to be hit by a vehicle on State Route 178 in the past two months, KBAK-TV reported.