Texas
Published

Battleship Texas, which served in both world wars, towed from Houston to Galveston for repairs

The USS Texas is the last remaining World War I-era battleship

By Paul Best | Fox News
The 110-year-old USS Texas, a battleship that served in both world wars and was once the most powerful weapon in the world, is being towed from the Houston Ship Channel to Gulf Copper Galveston for repairs on Tuesday. 

The historic ship fought the Nazis in World War II, seeing action during the Normandy invasion in June 1944 and Operation Dragoon in August 1944, when the allies invaded southern France. 

    Battleship Texas served in both world wars.

    (Michelle Haas)

After that, she moved to the Pacific, providing support during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, as well as in the invasion of Okinawa. 

LAST REMAINING WORLD WAR II MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT TO LIE IN HONOR AT US CAPITOL

After returning from the war in 1948, she was transformed into a museum in Texas.

Battleship Texas has been closed to the public for the past few years due to a leaky hull, but the addition of 750,000 gallons of expanded foam plugged up the leaks enough for the ship to be safely towed on Wednesday. 

    USS Texas was towed by several tugboats at about six knots on Wednesday.

    (Michelle Haas)

She was capable of moving at about 20 knots but was towed at no faster than six knots on Wednesday during the 40-mile journey to Galveston

Once there, she'll be lifted to a dry dock so that the $35 million repair to the hull can take place. 

