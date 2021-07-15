Baton Rouge sues man over homemade levees, plans to bill him after dismantling them

Baton Rouge officials have sued a resident over levees he built around his property, threatening to dismantle them and send him a bill for the work, according to a report.

Ken Guidry has lived in his home for 35 years, and 20 years ago began constructing levees around his home to deal with the increasing floods in the area. He completed the structures in roughly two years.

"If it wouldn’t be for my levees, an afternoon shower would wash in my house," Guidry told WBRZ. "I did it with no permits, that’s why they are coming after me now."

The levee runs adjacent to a drainage canal, raising concerns among city officials that the structure could impact residents in the neighboring Willowgrove subdivision.

The original ruling in April saw a judge side with the city over Ken Guidry.

East Baton Rouge Parish Drainage officials claimed that the organization works with residents to mitigate flooding if they have permits; instead, it is now contracting workers to remove the levees should the judgement stand.

Guidry is planning to possibly relocate, saying that the city has only made things worse in the intervening years.

He claimed that officials just "plug" up problems without looking into the roots.

"Quit putting concrete down, improve the drainage," Guidry said.