Bangladeshi man facing deportation gets reprieve until 2022

The case against a Kansas man who is fighting deportation to his native Bangladesh will go on until at least 2022.

Syed Jamal, of Lawrence, had the first hearing on his recently reopened case Tuesday in Immigration Court in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Judge Glen Baker said he would review whether Jamal qualified for certain forms of deportation relief. Jamal's wife is also seeking relief from deportation.

Baker set the next hearing in the case for April 27, 2022.

Jamal and his supporters began fighting his deportation in January when immigration agents arrested him for twice overstaying his visa. He was actually on a plane back to Bangladesh when a court ordered that he be returned to the U.S. He was removed from the plane in Hawaii.

