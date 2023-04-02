Baltimore shooting leaves 3 people dead, 1 in critical condition

Three people were killed, and one person was left in critical condition in a shooting Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women, ages 31 and 69 respectively, were also found at the scene by police. They were both transported to the hospital.

The 69-year-old woman died at the hospital, according to police. The 31-year-old woman is in critical condition.