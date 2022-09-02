Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

Baltimore police say one student is dead following shooting during high school dismissal

Baltimore police say several shots were fired outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Baltimore police say that one student is dead following a shooting outside a high school on Friday afternoon.

Michael Harrison, chief of the Baltimore Police Department, said during a press conference that the shooting happened outside Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School as students were being dismissed.

Harrison said there was a "heated" encounter between the student and suspect, which led to the suspect firing multiple gunshots at the student.

Police arrested the suspect after a brief chase, Harrison said.

Harrison said that the victim, a student at the high school, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.