Baltimore mayor expected to resign Thursday amid FBI, state investigations into 'Healthy Holly' book

Baltimore's embattled Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to resign Thursday amid state and federal investigations into whether she used bulk sales of her self-published children's book to disguise kickbacks.

Pugh reportedly told the publisher of The Baltimore Afro-American Newspaper that she will resign.

Calls for the first-term Democratic mayor to step down have intensified in the past few days. Instead of making a decision, though, Pugh has retreated inside her three-story home for nearly a month. Her lawyers have said she's too fragile to make a decision about her future but residents and members of her own party have grown tired of her open-ended retreat from her $185,000 job and have demanded she step up or step aside.

Last month, federal authorities raided her city hall office and two of her homes, purportedly looking for financial records about a children's book she wrote and then sold to health care companies who have ties to the city.

The "Healthy Holly" book scandal has consumed Maryland's largest city, which is facing a number of different problems including a soaring crime rate and an illegal drug problem.

Pugh is the third Baltimore mayor to face sustained calls to resign.

On Wednesday, City Solicitor Andre Davis drafted a resignation letter for Pugh and gave it to her attorney, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Under the Baltimore City Charter, a mayor cannot be removed from office unless convicted of a crime. Pugh's mayoral term ends in December 2020.

During her administrative leave, acting Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young has taken Pugh's place. Young is in Detroit for an economic development conference with the National Organization of Black County Officials and is expected to return to Baltimore on Sunday.

If Pugh resigns, as she is expected to, Young would automatically become mayor and would not need to be sworn in.