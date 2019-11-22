Baby found dead in Texas Applebee's trashcan was stillborn: police

A baby that was found lifeless in the restroom trashcan of a Texas Applebee’s last July was stillborn, police confirmed Thursday, according to a report.

The baby was discovered by an employee who went into the restroom about 30 minutes after the baby’s mother gave birth at the Irving restaurant, police said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The 29-year-old mother, who police did not identify, may be charged with abuse of a corpse.

The case has been referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if she should be charged, The Morning News reported.