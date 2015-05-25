Authorities: Suspect in multistate crime rampage, deaths of NC couple, commits suicide in cell

Authorities say one of two suspects arrested in a multistate crime rampage which included the deaths of a North Carolina couple has committed suicide in prison.

Keith Acree of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says correctional officers found 54-year-old Edward Campbell unresponsive in his cell Tuesday. Acree's statement says Campbell tried to hang himself, was treated by prison medical personnel and then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 73-year-old Jerome Faulkner and his 62-year-old wife, Dora, near Oxford on Jan. 1. Authorities say Campbell set fire to the couple's home and stole their vehicle.

Authorities say Campbell and his son then headed to West Virginia, where they are accused of involvement in a police shootout.